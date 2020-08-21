Gwen Brown

JACKSONVILLE - Gwen Delane Brown, 62, of Jacksonville died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Premier Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Marshburn officiating.
Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Dahlia Beckworth Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Redmond of Jacksonville; two sisters, Sharon Turner and husband, Art, Pam Horne of Charleston, SC; a brother, Phillip Brown of Charlotte; a special friend, Jed Stockton; two nieces, April Lane (Jay) of Charleston, Jessica Horne(Jeff) of Wilmington; and her extended family from Stapleton, GA.
The family would like to extend a special thanks for the care and compassion shown to Gwen by the staff at Premier Nursing and Rehab, particularly Ms. Lorraine Wilson and Ms. Ashley Richmond; and Continuum Hospice, especially Ms. Kaitlynn Moore, Ms. Erica Moore and Rev. Kelbe Moore.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.