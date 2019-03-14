Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley Lantz. View Sign

Harley "Luke" Lantz, 90, of Jacksonville, passed peacefully from this life in his home surrounded by family on March 13, 2019.

He was born on February 25, 1929, in Clarksburg, West Virginia; to James Lantz and Hazel Pearl Null. Harley joined the United States Marines at the age of 16 and retired after 20 years of service. While stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina, he met and married Bonnie Ellen Kelly. Together they had five children and started a 58-year marriage, which ended with her passing in 2009. After retiring from the military Harley worked for Morgan Drive Away moving mobile homes throughout the Southeast and later worked for Seashore Trailways bus line. He and his wife Bonnie also operated two restaurants in Jacksonville, the Thunderbird and the Onslow House for over 20 years.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 17th, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1 p.m. March 18th, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings. He is survived by his five children, Harley L (Lisa), Williamsburg, KY; Harlon P (Sheryl) Chandler, AZ; Zina Dupuis Jacksonville, NC; Zoe Foster (Johnny) Garner, NC; Ina Jo Williamson (Eddie) Verona, NC; and his beloved dog, Gunny. He is also survived by three special "sons" Kenn Hubbard, Larry Lear, and Van Dupuis. Eight grandchildren, Craig Hubbard, Kelly Lear, Jacqueline Navarro, Maria Trevino, Kandy Barnes, Patrick Lantz, Kaitlin Lamb and Ryan Lantz. Also, seven great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law Averil Rains and brother-in-law Wilburn Kelly along with numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to LCDR Cicely Dye, MD and the nursing staff at CLNC Naval Hospital second floor ICU. Also, our warmest regards to Andrea RN and Grace CNA with Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their compassionate care during his last days at home.

