Harriet Angelis, 73, of Jacksonville, N.C., died on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Born in Tampa, Fla., she grew up in Tarpon Springs. Eventually, she moved to North Carolina, where she attended Guilford College and earned a master's degree in education from UNC Greensboro. She taught at U.S. federal government schools around the world – from a U.S. Air Force base in Athens, Greece, to Camp Lejeune. She loved teaching, marveled at seashells, and had a fondness for Seagrove pottery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Themelis and Christallo Zervos, and her uncle, Michael Constantinou. She is survived by her son, Timothy Angelis, her brother, George Zervos, her aunt, Lou Constantinou, and several cousins. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, 12 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market in Wilmington, N.C. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.