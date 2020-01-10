ROCK HILL, South Carolina - Harriet Elaine Smith James, 85, of Rock Hill died Jan. 6, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Grove Christian Church, Maysville with interment following at Murphy Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Jesse James; daughters, Lennie Elaine Hawkins, Arnita Richardson; son, Anthony Bush; brother, Robert Smith; and sisters, Barbara Brown, Karen Strayhorn, Jacquelyn Mann, Delphine Williams.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020