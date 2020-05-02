Harry Glenn Eldon, 86, was born in Miami, Florida, and passed away surrounded by family on April 27, 2020, in Canton, NC.
Service held privately by family. He was preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Joan Eldon. Survivors include sisters, Marjorie Poss of Cleburne, TX and Kathy Reed of West Park, FL; children, Diana Reagen of Jacksonville, NC, Glenn Eldon of Davie, FL, Darlene Duke of Clyde, NC and Donna Menendez of SW Ranches, FL. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Aaron Duke, Adam Duke, Stacy Fitzpatrick, Joshua DuBose, Justin DuBose, Emily Calderon, Elena Menendez, and Chris Menendez. He had ten great-grandchildren, Carmen Duke, Cory Duke, Tristin Duke, Chole Duke, Ty Duke, Kaleigh Fitzpatrick, Noah Fitzpatrick, AJ Duke, Jacob Duke and Anna Duke. He was a Korean War Veteran, loved God first and foremost, and gave of himself to all he encountered. His heritage is his love for God and gentle spirit, his love for singing, and witnessing to others.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2020