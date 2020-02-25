Hubert - Harry John McQuoid Sr., 54, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 29, 1965, in Jacksonville, NC; son of the late James Donald and Mary Mullen McQuoid.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Harry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. His other love was Duke basketball.
He is survived by son, Harry John McQuoid Jr. and his wife, Morgan of Hubert; sister, Mary Ann McQuoid of Hubert; brothers, Bob McQuoid of Jacksonville and Frank McQuoid of Garner, NC; sister in law, Crystal McQuoid of Hubert; Ex-wife and best friend, Samantha Martin; grandsons, Elijah Cole Hastings and Logan James McQuoid; nieces, Tabatha Massey of Selma and Christiana Yancey of Princeton; nephew, Rodney McQuoid of Hubert; and step son, Samuel Hill and his wife, Chrissy of HI.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Scooter McQuoid.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at StJude.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020