On Friday October 18, 2019, Harry Railing, 70, loving husband and father of four died peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He was born on October 31, 1948, and was an Army Vietnam veteran. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helyn Railing; and their son, Michael Thompson. He is survived by his children, James Thompson (Angela), Matthew Thompson (Denise) and Lisa Mobley (Marty); his grandchildren, Derrick Thompson, Amanda Wise, Kallie Thompson, Kayla Thompson and Madison Mobley, as well as two brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 6 p.m. viewing, and 7 p.m. service at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. His burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans cemetery.
The family would like to thank Onslow County Senior Services, Onslow County Home Health and Hospice, as well as a special thank you to Wanda Davis for all her loving care and support to Harry and the family during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations to DAV are appreciated. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
