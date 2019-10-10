ROSE HILL - Harry Sanford "Candy" Sutton, 84, of Rose Hill died Oct. 8, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at noon on Monday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Duplin Memorial Garden, Teachey.
Survivors include sons, Danny Sutton of Rose Hill, Oliver Wendell Sutton of Winston-Salem, Gregory Sutton of Clayton; daughters, Hattie Sutton of Rose Hill, Angela Lanier of Columbia, South Carolina; and sister, Johnnie Mae Cromartie of Wilmington.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
