Harvey Lambka
1929 - 2020
Captain Harvey Lee Lambka, USMC Ret., 91, of Jacksonville, NC passed away July 20, 2020.
Born on July 15, 1929, in Fort Monroe VA; he was the son of the late Louis and Ola Mae Lambka. He retired from the Marine Corps after serving 30 years, obtaining the rank of Captain during the Vietnam War. Following the war, he reverted to a Staff Noncommissioned Officer and finished his career as Division Sergeant Major Second Marine Division. Harvey lived for his family, the Corps, Country, and the Masons. He was a member of Centerview Baptist Church and the Semper Fidelis Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his wife, Shirley Doss Lambka of 67 years; and a sister, Barbara Kingston
He is survived by his two daughters and one son, Connie (Robert) Delaney of Rock Hill SC, and Teresa (Paul) Laurent of Yuma AZ, and son Tim (Karen) Lambka of Spartanburg SC. He is also survived by his sister, Jean (Steve) Petty of Peachtree City GA; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24th at Jones Funeral Home. The family will receive visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday July 23rd at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or Saint Jude Children's Hospital.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.



Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Great Masonic Brother, my God be with you
Michael Cruise
Friend
