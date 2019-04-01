PINK HILL - Haywood Tyndall, 97, of Pink Hill died March 31, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include sons, Timmy and Kevin Tyndall; daughter, Jenell T. Wade, all of Pink Hill; brothers, Woodrow Tyndall of Kinston, Lewis Tyndall, Edward "Pug" Tyndall, Prentice Tyndall, all of Pink Hill.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019