Hazel Harrison

HUBERT - Hazel M. Harrison, 73, of Hubert died Nov. 11, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include daughter, Beverly Watkins of Hubert; son, Daniel Harrison of Jacksonville; sisters, Blondell Hargis of Dale City, Virginia, Dorothy Davis of Bronx, New York; and brother, Jerry Harrison of Norfolk, Virginia.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
