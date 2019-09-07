PINK HILL -- Hazel Houston Kennedy, 96, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include: son, Carroll Kennedy, Pink Hill; daughters Joyce Jackson, Janet Simmons, and Jill Sanderson, all of Beulaville, and Myra Smith of Pink Hill; sister, Bonnie Wilson, Charlotte, N.C; brother Lester Houston, Pink Hill.
The family will receive friends following the funeral service at the funeral home.
