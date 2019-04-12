Hazel L. Lawson, 75, of Jacksonville died April 10, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Charles A. Lawson Jr. of the home; daughters, Mona Lawson of Vallejo, California, Tina Blair of Charlotte; and sons, Charles Lawson of Aurora, Colorado, Timothy Lawson of Columbia, South Carolina, Michael Lawson, Tracy Scott Lawson, both of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019