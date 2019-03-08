Hazeline Raynor Blaylock, 82, of Jacksonville died March 8, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at noon on Monday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include sons, Dean Parker, Daryl Parker, Wayne Parker; and daughter, Glenda Cannon, all of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019