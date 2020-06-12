Hazeltine Turner, 89, of Jacksonville died June 9, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Services will be private.
Survivors include son, Andre Turner of Raleigh; and daughters, Shirley Carter, Lavonnia Owens, both of Jacksonville, Monique Turner of Raleigh.
Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.
