Hazeltine Turner, 89, of Jacksonville died June 9, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Services will be private.

Survivors include son, Andre Turner of Raleigh; and daughters, Shirley Carter, Lavonnia Owens, both of Jacksonville, Monique Turner of Raleigh.

Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.





