Hazeltine Turner
Hazeltine Turner, 89, of Jacksonville died June 9, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Services will be private.
Survivors include son, Andre Turner of Raleigh; and daughters, Shirley Carter, Lavonnia Owens, both of Jacksonville, Monique Turner of Raleigh.
Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
