Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Helen's life story with friends and family

Share Helen's life story with friends and family

BEAUFORT - Helen Elizabeth Jones Chappell, 93, of Beaufort died Oct. 17, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ann Street United Methodist Church with interment following at Oceanview Cemetery, Beaufort.

Survivors include daughter, Libby Chappell of Beaufort.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store