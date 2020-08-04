1/1
Helen Jackson McDonald
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Helen Jackson McDonald, age 85, a former resident of Jacksonville, N.C., died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital Washington.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held later.
Mrs. McDonald was born in Fayetteville, N.C. on January 30, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Joel Lane Jackson and Ruth Dail Jackson. Mrs. McDonald was a retired secretary for several companies. While living in Jacksonville, Mrs. McDonald and her husband, Charles, were members of Northwoods United Methodist Church. Since moving to the area 11 years ago, she became a member of the Chocowinity United Methodist Church and the Widow's Club that met at the church. Mrs. McDonald was also a member of the Sunshine Club that met at the Bay Club at Cypress Landing. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by her children, Julia K. Orzechowski (Tom) of Chocowinity, Chuck McDonald (David) of Orlando, FL, Mack McDonald (Cathy) of Jacksonville, N.C., Tracey Rinn and fiancé, Rich of Fairbanks, Alaska; 11 grandchildren, David, Sarah, Emily, Jessica, Megan, Josh, Holly, Olivia, Cameron, Logan and Dylan; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles C. McDonald; six siblings and her faithful canine companion, Katie.
Mrs. McDonald left behind many wonderful friends and staff members at River Trace.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting Paulfuneralhome.com.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the McDonald Family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
(252) 946-4144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 3, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Ms. Helen. I will miss her beautiful smile and bright spirit.
Ada Evans
August 3, 2020
Mrs Helen was a sweet lady and loved everyone. I came to know her by visiting my in-laws at Rivertrace. We even had pizza together several times. She is no longer in pain. Praying for the family.
Diane Asby
Friend
August 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Margaret Perz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved