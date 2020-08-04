Mrs. Helen Jackson McDonald, age 85, a former resident of Jacksonville, N.C., died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital Washington.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held later.
Mrs. McDonald was born in Fayetteville, N.C. on January 30, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Joel Lane Jackson and Ruth Dail Jackson. Mrs. McDonald was a retired secretary for several companies. While living in Jacksonville, Mrs. McDonald and her husband, Charles, were members of Northwoods United Methodist Church. Since moving to the area 11 years ago, she became a member of the Chocowinity United Methodist Church and the Widow's Club that met at the church. Mrs. McDonald was also a member of the Sunshine Club that met at the Bay Club at Cypress Landing. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by her children, Julia K. Orzechowski (Tom) of Chocowinity, Chuck McDonald (David) of Orlando, FL, Mack McDonald (Cathy) of Jacksonville, N.C., Tracey Rinn and fiancé, Rich of Fairbanks, Alaska; 11 grandchildren, David, Sarah, Emily, Jessica, Megan, Josh, Holly, Olivia, Cameron, Logan and Dylan; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles C. McDonald; six siblings and her faithful canine companion, Katie.
Mrs. McDonald left behind many wonderful friends and staff members at River Trace.
