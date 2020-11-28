1/
Helen Janice (Cummings) Bond
Hilda Janice Cummings Bond, 76, of Richlands, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in the mausoleum of Onslow Memorial Park.
Surviving are her sons, Jimmy Ray Haddock Sr., Alfred Richard Bond Jr., Richard David Bond, all of Richlands, Robert William Bond of Jacksonville; a daughter, Wanda Lee Soto of Richlands; a brother, Alfred Glenn Graham and a sister, Gainer Cummings-Dever, both of North Carolina.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
