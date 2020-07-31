1/
Helen Mann
Helen Bentley Mann, 97, of Chandler, Arizona, died peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2020.
Survivors include her son, Horace Mann and wife Janelle Z. Mann of Jacksonville; her daughter, Fritzi Mann Barnhill of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren, Shane Barnhill of Scottsdale, AZ, Paige Mason or Mesa AZ, Bentley Mann Rose of Concord, NC and Tyler Mann of Stuttgart, Germany; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pine Level Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund c/o Sylvia Hogg, 1622 Whatley Road, Oglethorpe, GA 31068.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
