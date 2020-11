Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Marie Gaskins, 84, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Surviving, one daughter, Gail Gaskins of Jacksonville; one son, Lee Gaskins of Jacksonville; three brothers, Bobby Hancock, Billy Hancock, Charles Hancock; two sisters, Loyce Hancock Futrell and Linda Hancock Vasil.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



