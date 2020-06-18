Helen Southerland

NEWPORT - Helen "Beth" Southerland, 82, of Newport died June 17, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Services will be private.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Walden of Iowa, Nancy Southerland of Mississippi; son, John Southerland of Pennsylvania; and sister, Nancy Cranford of Texas.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Services will be private.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Walden of Iowa, Nancy Southerland of Mississippi; son, John Southerland of Pennsylvania; and sister, Nancy Cranford of Texas.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.