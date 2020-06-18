Helen Southerland

Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Helen "Beth" Southerland, 82, of Newport died June 17, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Services will be private.

Survivors include daughters, Lisa Walden of Iowa, Nancy Southerland of Mississippi; son, John Southerland of Pennsylvania; and sister, Nancy Cranford of Texas.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.



