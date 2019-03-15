Dr. Henry Donaldson "Don" Browning III, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Don was born in Wilmington, NC in 1933 and moved to nearby Whiteville two years later. In 1945, his family relocated to Wilson where he graduated from Charles L. Coon High School. Don attended Duke University for his undergraduate studies to be followed by dental school at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Upon graduation from dental school, Don enlisted in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant and was stationed in Carmel, California for two years. In 1959, he married the love of his life Jean Cauble. After completing his time in the Army, Don established his dental practice in Jacksonville, where he served his patients for 45 years.
Don is survived by four children, Donna (husband Mike), Linda, Putt (wife Wendy), and Jeanne; as well as 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Davis, Lindsay, Dare, Caroline, Mac, Dean, Anne Cathryn, Ashton, and Lexie. He has two great-grandchildren, Noah and Emory.
Don loved his Lord, his wife, and his family. He will be dearly missed by all.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019