Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Browning III. View Sign



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Don was born in Wilmington, NC in 1933 and moved to nearby Whiteville two years later. In 1945, his family relocated to Wilson where he graduated from Charles L. Coon High School. Don attended Duke University for his undergraduate studies to be followed by dental school at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Upon graduation from dental school, Don enlisted in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant and was stationed in Carmel, California for two years. In 1959, he married the love of his life Jean Cauble. After completing his time in the Army, Don established his dental practice in Jacksonville, where he served his patients for 45 years.

Don is survived by four children, Donna (husband Mike), Linda, Putt (wife Wendy), and Jeanne; as well as 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Davis, Lindsay, Dare, Caroline, Mac, Dean, Anne Cathryn, Ashton, and Lexie. He has two great-grandchildren, Noah and Emory.

Don loved his Lord, his wife, and his family. He will be dearly missed by all.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left at

Dr. Henry Donaldson "Don" Browning III, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, March 14, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church.Don was born in Wilmington, NC in 1933 and moved to nearby Whiteville two years later. In 1945, his family relocated to Wilson where he graduated from Charles L. Coon High School. Don attended Duke University for his undergraduate studies to be followed by dental school at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Upon graduation from dental school, Don enlisted in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant and was stationed in Carmel, California for two years. In 1959, he married the love of his life Jean Cauble. After completing his time in the Army, Don established his dental practice in Jacksonville, where he served his patients for 45 years.Don is survived by four children, Donna (husband Mike), Linda, Putt (wife Wendy), and Jeanne; as well as 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Davis, Lindsay, Dare, Caroline, Mac, Dean, Anne Cathryn, Ashton, and Lexie. He has two great-grandchildren, Noah and Emory.Don loved his Lord, his wife, and his family. He will be dearly missed by all.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Trinity United Methodist Church.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close