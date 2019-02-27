Henry Anthony Harden, 57, of Jacksonville died Feb. 15, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Broadhurst Rd., with burial at 10 a.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Julie Harden of the home; daughter, Lena N. Lee; sons, Henry A. Harden Jr., both of Fuquay-Varina, Steven D. Harden of Cary, Kenneth D. Harden of Jacksonville; mother, Frances J. Harden of South Bend, Indiana; brothers, Michael Wright of Medina, Ohio, Joseph Harden of Indiana; sisters, Doreatha H. Brown, Tracey Lesanne Bass, Crystal Bass Wilson, all of South Bend, Indiana, Deborah Harden-Mobley of Indiana.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019