Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Moore Jr.. View Sign

Henry C. "Knocker" Moore Jr., 92, of Comfort passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.

Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 37 years from Civil Service as a Welder at Camp Lejeune. He was owner of Moore's Grocery and Grill in Comfort. Enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was loved by all and will be truly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Moore Sr. and Myrtle Andrews Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Moore of the home; daughters, Cheryl Register and husband Dwight of Clinton, Deanna Mercer and husband Ted of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren, Brittany Pickens, Joshua Johnson, Holly Lagos, Mark Henry Cannon and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating. Graveside with Military Rites following at Trenton City Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Community Home Health and Hospice and to the many friends for their acts of kindness.

Online condolences may be sent to

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Henry C. "Knocker" Moore Jr., 92, of Comfort passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 37 years from Civil Service as a Welder at Camp Lejeune. He was owner of Moore's Grocery and Grill in Comfort. Enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was loved by all and will be truly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Moore Sr. and Myrtle Andrews Moore.He is survived by his wife, Betty Moore of the home; daughters, Cheryl Register and husband Dwight of Clinton, Deanna Mercer and husband Ted of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren, Brittany Pickens, Joshua Johnson, Holly Lagos, Mark Henry Cannon and four great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572.Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating. Graveside with Military Rites following at Trenton City Cemetery.The family would like to express their appreciation to Community Home Health and Hospice and to the many friends for their acts of kindness.Online condolences may be sent to Garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close