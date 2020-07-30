1/
Henry Ottaway
VERONA - Henry V. "Cotton Picker" Ottaway, 84, of Verona died July 30, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Verona Baptist Church with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include wife, Mary Ottaway of the home; son, Timothy Ottaway of Richlands; brothers, Darryl Ottaway, Edsel Ottaway, O.V. Ottaway, all of Verona; and sister, Madelene Turner of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
