Henry Ottaway

VERONA - Henry V. "Cotton Picker" Ottaway, 84, of Verona died July 30, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Verona Baptist Church with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include wife, Mary Ottaway of the home; son, Timothy Ottaway of Richlands; brothers, Darryl Ottaway, Edsel Ottaway, O.V. Ottaway, all of Verona; and sister, Madelene Turner of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.





