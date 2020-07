Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Herbert's life story with friends and family

Share Herbert's life story with friends and family

HAVELOCK - Herbert "Hubby" Helms, 76, of Havelock, died July 28, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store