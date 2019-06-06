CHINQUAPIN - Hester Mobley Lanier, 88, of Chinquapin died June 4, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brown family cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include sons, Randy Lanier of Chinquapin; Willie Lanier of Virginia; daughter, Sula Margis of Wisconsin; and sister, Margaret Azaline Williams of Fayetteville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 6 to June 7, 2019