Hilda Grace Sutphin Curry, 85, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington.
Born in Suffolk, VA on May 4, 1933; she was the daughter of the late William Dexter and Nellie Spears Sutphin and the widow of Teddy C. Curry Sr. She was an EMT and lifetime member of Sneads Ferry Fire & Rescue and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
Surviving are her five children, Linda Midgett and husband Steve of Sneads Ferry, Sherry Tipton and husband Parris of Wilmington, Teddy C. Curry Jr., Alice Curry, Angie C. Fleming and husband Jeff, all of Sneads Ferry; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Salem Baptist Church with Reverend Sandy Bain officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Salem Baptist Church
198 Sneads Ferry Rd
Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
