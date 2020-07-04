1/
Hilda Tyndall
MAYSVILLE -- Hilda G. Tyndall, 76, of Maysville died July 4, 2020.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. Interment will follow at the Dail Family Cemetery in Wallace.
Survivors include: her husband, Tim Tyndall of the home and sons, Frank D. Edwards Jr. of Xenia, Illinois and Henry V. Edwards of Maysville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
Memorial Baptist Church
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Memorial Baptist Church
