Hilda Tyndall

MAYSVILLE -- Hilda G. Tyndall, 76, of Maysville died July 4, 2020.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. Interment will follow at the Dail Family Cemetery in Wallace.

Survivors include: her husband, Tim Tyndall of the home and sons, Frank D. Edwards Jr. of Xenia, Illinois and Henry V. Edwards of Maysville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



