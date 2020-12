Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLISTON - Hilton Willis, 90, of Williston, died Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williston United Methodist Church.

Survivors include children, Cathi Willis, Paul Willis, both of Williston.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Masks and social distancing required.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.











