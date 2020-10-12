Hiram Reeves

Hiram "Max" Reeves was born on March 5, 1933 in Norman Park, Georgia and died on October 8, 2020, in Goldsboro, NC.
He was the eldest of two children, born to Mack Benton and Mary Alice Cox Reeves. On January 1, 1960, Max married Marianne McLaughlin Reeves who passed away in 2018. Together, they had two sons, John Joseph Reeves (passed away in 2015) and Michael Patrick Reeves.
First Sergeant Reeves served over 23 years in the United States Marine Corps, including over eight years of foreign or sea service. He enlisted in 1950, just four days after his 17th birthday and was Honorably Discharged in 1973. His service included a tour on USS General W.A. Mann during the Korean War and three tours during the Vietnam War as a helicopter crew chief. He was also stationed on an aircraft carrier, poised for invasion, off the coast of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. First Sergeant Reeves received many awards, commendations, and decorations for his brave service, of which his most prized were the Air Medal (19) and Combat Aircrew Insignia with 3 stars.
Following his military career, Max retired to a tobacco farm in Burgaw, NC. Later, he moved to Jacksonville, NC and continued his federal service as a postman with the US Postal Service, walking up to 20 miles per day to deliver mail. He enjoyed exercising, building, gardening, Merle Haggard, cigars, coconut cake, and Dunkin' Donuts coffee. He is survived by his youngest son, Michael Reeves; his three grandchildren, Elizabeth Reeves Tomlinson, Katherine Reeves Jones, and Devon Reeves; his sister Joanne Procopio, and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on October 22, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, NC. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Semper Fi Fund, Fisher House Foundation, American Cancer Society
, Parkinson's Disease Foundation, or another charity of your choice
.
