FOUR OAKS - Hobert "Nicky" Eugene Wood, 61, of Four Oaks died March 5, 2019, at Wake Medical Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Survivors include son, Dakota Wood of Burgaw; and sisters, Sandra Williams of Richlands, Patricia Hernandez of Four Oaks.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019