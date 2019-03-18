Hoover Junius Edwards, age 90, of Richlands, NC, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
He owned Edwards Drywall and farmed his land.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sadie H. Edwards; mother, Bessie B. Edwards; four brothers, Gardner Wiley, Odie Wiley, Herman Edwards and Ellis Edwards; and two sisters, Gertrude Pierce and Rosa Chadwick.
Hoover is survived by daughter, Hilda Straughn and husband Kenneth; three sons, Eugene Edwards and wife Sharon, Ricky Edwards and wife Geraldine, Darrien Edwards and wife Susan, all of Richlands; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Brother, David Edwards and sister, Christine Brinson, both of Richlands; many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Richlands. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands. A burial for Hoover will follow the service at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to Onslow County Hospice at 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
