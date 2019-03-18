Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hoover Edwards. View Sign

Hoover Junius Edwards, age 90, of Richlands, NC, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He owned Edwards Drywall and farmed his land.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sadie H. Edwards; mother, Bessie B. Edwards; four brothers, Gardner Wiley, Odie Wiley, Herman Edwards and Ellis Edwards; and two sisters, Gertrude Pierce and Rosa Chadwick.

Hoover is survived by daughter, Hilda Straughn and husband Kenneth; three sons, Eugene Edwards and wife Sharon, Ricky Edwards and wife Geraldine, Darrien Edwards and wife Susan, all of Richlands; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Brother, David Edwards and sister, Christine Brinson, both of Richlands; many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Richlands. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands. A burial for Hoover will follow the service at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to Onslow County Hospice at 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



Hoover Junius Edwards, age 90, of Richlands, NC, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.He owned Edwards Drywall and farmed his land.He is preceded in death by his wife, Sadie H. Edwards; mother, Bessie B. Edwards; four brothers, Gardner Wiley, Odie Wiley, Herman Edwards and Ellis Edwards; and two sisters, Gertrude Pierce and Rosa Chadwick.Hoover is survived by daughter, Hilda Straughn and husband Kenneth; three sons, Eugene Edwards and wife Sharon, Ricky Edwards and wife Geraldine, Darrien Edwards and wife Susan, all of Richlands; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Brother, David Edwards and sister, Christine Brinson, both of Richlands; many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Richlands. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands. A burial for Hoover will follow the service at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville, North Carolina.Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to Onslow County Hospice at 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville, NC 28540.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Johnsonfuneralhome.com for the Edwards family. Funeral Home Johnson Funeral Home

210 Hargett St

Richlands , NC 28574

(910) 324-4415 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close