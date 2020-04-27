BEULAVILLE - Horace Robinson Batts, 86, of Beulaville died April 24, 2020.
Services will be private.
Survivors include sons, Tom Batts of Beulaville, Greg Batts of Ohio, Gary Batts of Charleston, South Carolina; daughter, Terri Miley of Washington; sisters, Carolyn Price of Holly Ridge, Gloria Raynor of Chinquapin, Patricia Mobley of Holly Ridge; and brother, Royce Batts of Raleigh.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020