SWANSBORO - Horace "Roscoe" W. Henderson Jr., 61, of Swansboro died March 5, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Spring Garden Missionary Baptist Church, Newport with interment following at St. Thomas AME Zion Church cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Andi Henderson of Greensboro, Vida Henderson of Roy, Washington; sons, Bobbye Gallen of Jacksonville, Raymond Henderson of Swansboro; father, Horace W. Henderson Sr. and wife, Linda of Jacksonville; sister, Marilyn Whitney of Swansboro; and brothers, Stacey Henderson of Jacksonville, William Henderson, Daryle Henderson, both of Newport.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020