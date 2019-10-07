EMERALD ISLE - Howard W. Creech, 90, of Emerald Isle died Oct. 6, 2019, at Carteret Health Care.
Funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 67 years, Ruth Griffis Creech; sons, Douglas Creech, both of the home, Gregory Creech of Ashburn, Virginia, Steven Creech of Charles Town, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019