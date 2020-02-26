Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Luckenbaugh Sr.. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Memorial service 11:00 AM Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Martin Luckenbaugh Sr., 72, of Hubert, passed away peacefully at his home on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren after a long battle with lung cancer.

Howard was born in York, Pennsylvania on October 20, 1947, and grew up in Orrtanna Valley. He was the son of Curtis Parker Luckenbaugh Sr. and Isabelle "Inky" Katherine. He grew up with four loving sisters and treasured the memories they made together.

Master Sergeant Luckenbaugh joined the United States Marine Corps immediately following his high school graduation. A veteran of the Vietnam War Howard spent 26 years serving his country before retiring in 1992. He received various commendation medals throughout his career including the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Stars. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Howard worked as an assistant manager at the Emerald Isle Food Lion for 21 years.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Curtis Parker Jr.; his sister, Jody Carlisle; his grandson, Matthew Eyster; and his faithful dog, Jack.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marsha; and five children, Jennifer Luckenbaugh and husband Michael Vance, Curtis Parker Luckenbaugh III, Tina McSparrin, Cindy Patane and husband Jeff, Howard Martin Luckenbaugh Jr. and wife Melanie; as well as his sisters, Pamela Gilbert (Vic), Janice Haney (Dennis) and his baby sister, Donna Dickinson (Chuck). Howard was a compassionate "pop-pop" to 11 grandchildren, Gregory, Matthew, Patrick, Justin, Madison, Brittney, Michael, Mackenzi, Andrew, Parker, and Wyatt. Howard was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Howard will be dearly missed by his family as well as the many friends he made throughout his lifetime. He was one of the kindest people you could meet and opened his heart and home to many friends that became family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Inurnment will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Immediately following the services, the family will receive visitors at the located at 150 Piney Green Rd. Jacksonville NC. Visitors will be received at other times at the family home in Hubert.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Howard's memory to Carolina East Foundation at

