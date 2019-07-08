HARKERS ISLAND - Howard "Bobby" Rose Jr., 81, of Harkers Island died July 6, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Vergie Mae Cemetery, Harkers Island.
Survivors include children, William Howard Rose of Straits, Terry Rose Kington of Marshallberg, Debra Rose Davis, Stephen Glenn Rose, both of Otway; and brother, Lloyd Nolan "Mike" Rose of Gloucester.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019