Howard Lee Van Sweringen Jr., 65, of Jacksonville died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his son, Howard Lee Van Sweringen III; and daughters; Heather Leigh Machemer, and Virginia Gabrelle Clack.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr | Jacksonville, NC 28546 | (910) 347-2595
