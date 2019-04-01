Howard Lee Van Sweringen Jr., 65, of Jacksonville died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his son, Howard Lee Van Sweringen III; and daughters; Heather Leigh Machemer, and Virginia Gabrelle Clack.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019