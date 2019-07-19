Hoyt Talmadge Martin, 86, of Jacksonville died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Woodbury Wellness Center.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, 24th of July at Centerview Baptist Church, burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park with the Rev Michael Schwalm officiating.
Hoyt was preceded in death by his wife, Daphne Godwin Martin. He is survived by his son, Anthony Hoyt Martin; his daughter, Pamela Martin Grissett; grandchildren, Jeremy Grissett, Regina Rathe, Bethany Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Baylee Rathe and Bree Rathe.
Hoyt was US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, he loved his church, where he was a charter member, his family and fishing.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019