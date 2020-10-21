Hubert Littleton

Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Hubert Gator Littleton, 56, of Newport died Oct. 11, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Community Baptist Church, Goldsboro with burial following at Pikeville Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Sandra Hurst-Littleton of the home; sons, Michael Littleton of South Carolina, Garry Littleton of California, Steven Littleton of Beaufort; daughter, Torrey Littleton Michel of Virginia; brother, Edgar Littleton of Moyock; and sisters, Brenda Littleton, Connie Littleton, both of California.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.





