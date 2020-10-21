1/
Hubert Littleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWPORT - Hubert Gator Littleton, 56, of Newport died Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Community Baptist Church, Goldsboro with burial following at Pikeville Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Hurst-Littleton of the home; sons, Michael Littleton of South Carolina, Garry Littleton of California, Steven Littleton of Beaufort; daughter, Torrey Littleton Michel of Virginia; brother, Edgar Littleton of Moyock; and sisters, Brenda Littleton, Connie Littleton, both of California.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved