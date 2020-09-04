Huey Miller

JACKSONVILLE - LtCol H. P. L. Miller (ret.), of Jacksonville, NC, passed away on September 1st, 2020 at the age of 84.
Huey was born in Crosby, MS and raised in Pascagoula, MS in a modest home filled with love and struggles. At the age of 13, he lost his own father to tuberculosis, and soon after, his mother was bedridden for an extended period. Huey started working at the tender age of 13 delivering newspapers, setting up pins at a bowling alley, hauling ice blocks, and working on bridge construction in the local area while continuing school. At 15, he lied about his age so he could join the National Guard and narrowly missed being deployed to the Korean War before his 16th birthday.
Huey attended college through the Naval Cadet program achieving degrees from Perkinston Junior College and the University of Nebraska Omaha and was commissioned an officer and aviator in the US Marines Corps. He later added two graduate degrees through American University. He flew A-4 fighter jets before transitioning to Huey and Cobra helicopters during the Vietnam War in which he flew 962 missions over two deployments (1965-66; 1969-70). He garnered numerous accolades throughout his military career and was awarded multiple medals for acts of valor including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. At the age of 39, LtCol Miller became the youngest Marine Aviation officer to hold an 06 level command, that of Marine Aircraft Group 29.
Huey retired from the military in 1978, launching his own Real Estate company in Jacksonville, NC. His business, "Morton, Miller & Walker," grew into one of the most successful real estate firms in Onslow County. He led his team of realtors by example holding himself and them to the highest level of integrity and customer dedication. A Commercial Realtor, he brokered Jacksonville's first industrial park while also leading Onslow County's Real Estate Tax Board.
Huey retired from real estate at 64, turning his focus to his lifelong passion of hunting. An avid hunter of turkey, deer, bear and more, often travelling throughout the United States, with Sandy, his partner in all things, in search of game and adventure. Much of his time was dedicated to converting 154 acres of farmland into his beloved camp where he could hunt and host family, friends and wounded/disabled veterans for outdoor fun. His grandchildren knew him as their Papa; a man dedicated to teaching them to hunt, to fish and to build magnificent ice cream sundaes!
He was known throughout his life by many names: H.P. and Kingfish to his military buddies, Huey throughout the business community, and Papa to his four children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He reached for excellence in each of these roles, but he most relished his final role as husband, father and grandfather and this is how our family remembers him most fondly. We are humbled to have loved him so well.
There will be a funeral service, with military honors, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel.
To those who loved our dad as we did, we regret that Covid 19 rules and concerns require us to limit his burial service to the immediate family. We hope to have a larger gathering in 2021, where we can all come together to celebrate a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory to Patriots Four, Inc., a 501c3 charity that supports wounded veterans in the outdoors and helps meet many other needs for them and their families. Donations can be made on their website, www.patriotsfour.org
, or mailed to Patriots Four, 10500 Hume Rd, Marshall, VA 20115.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.