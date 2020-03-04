MAYSVILLE - Hughes McKever Oliver, 88, passed away peacefully March 3, 2020, at his home.
He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. He retired from civil service, was a member of Grants Creek Baptist and a former funeral assistant with Sayland Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Bessie Odum Oliver; and his wife, Edna Coats Oliver.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville with the Rev. Sandy Bain officiating.
Surviving are his sons, Dusty Oliver and wife Terri Lynn of Stella and Keith Oliver and wife Olga of Maysville; his brother, Preston Oliver and wife, Alice of Charleston, SC ; six grandchildren, a great-grandson; and a special friend, Jean Young of Garner.
The family would like to express special thanks to Carolina East Health System, Radiation Oncology of New Bern; Pruitt Health Hospice and Hem of His Garment of Swansboro.
Send online condolences to Saylandfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
