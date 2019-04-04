Ida D'Andrea McNamara, 75, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida McNamara.
Ida was born on August 31, 1943, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; to Peter and Ida D'Andrea.
She is survived by her husband, Robert William McNamara; daughters, Mary Ann and John Smith, Joann and Ed McDermon, Kathy and Dan Kremin; grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley and Zack McDermon, Erik and Josh Smith, Sarah Zamora; great-grandchildren, Victor and Joseph Zamora, Amelia Smith.
Ida was involved in the Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival, Sneads Ferry Extension and Community Association (ECA), Onslow County (ECA), Sneads Ferry Garden Club, United Methodist Women, Cooperative Extension, Advisory Counsel. She also served as church secretary and a member of several church committees.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Sneads Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church of Sneads Ferry.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403, 910.791.9099.
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019