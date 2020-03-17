Ida Florence Stanley, 100, of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park with Dr. Wes Smith officiating.
Surviving are a daughter, Louise Kellum of Jacksonville' two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020