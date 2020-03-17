Ida Stanley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Stanley.
Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Onslow Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ida Florence Stanley, 100, of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park with Dr. Wes Smith officiating.
Surviving are a daughter, Louise Kellum of Jacksonville' two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.