RICHLANDS - Ilavene Brown, 77, of Richlands died July 6, 2020, in Jacksonville.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, David M. Brown of the home, and daughters, Lacy Young of Richlands, Lora Brock of Wilson, Linda Biser of Goldsboro.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





