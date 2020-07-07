1/
Ilavene Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ilavene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHLANDS - Ilavene Brown, 77, of Richlands died July 6, 2020, in Jacksonville.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, David M. Brown of the home, and daughters, Lacy Young of Richlands, Lora Brock of Wilson, Linda Biser of Goldsboro.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved