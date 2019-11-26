Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Imogene was born in Clinton, NC to Willie and Paris Harrelson. She graduated from Meredith College, obtaining a bachelor's degree in education, majoring in home economics. She also received a graduate certificate in elementary education from East Carolina University.

Imogene loved teaching children and watching them succeed. Her career spanned over forty years and included teaching for Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools and Onslow County Schools.

Imogene will be especially remembered for being a devoted wife, loving mother, passionate teacher and a kind friend. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville and possessed a deep abiding faith.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years, Joseph Jones Sr., of Jacksonville, NC; son, Joseph Jones Jr. of Charlotte, NC; and daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Jennifer, Robert and Joseph Robertson of New York, NY.

A memorial service to celebrate Imogene's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Brookwood Baptist Church, in Jacksonville, NC, with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent in memory of Imogene Jones, to Thompson Early Childhood Center, 440 College St., Jacksonville, NC, 28540.

