NEW BERN - Ina Clare Wilcox Permenter, 90, of New Bern died Aug. 26, 2019, in New Hampshire.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in New Bern.
Survivors include daughters, Beverly Cobb of Hubert, Nancy Brown of Hopkinton, New Hampshire; and son, JB Permenter of Raleigh.
Viewing will be 30 minutes before the service. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern.
