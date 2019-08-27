Ina Permenter

Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church
New Bern, NC
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Obituary
NEW BERN - Ina Clare Wilcox Permenter, 90, of New Bern died Aug. 26, 2019, in New Hampshire.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in New Bern.
Survivors include daughters, Beverly Cobb of Hubert, Nancy Brown of Hopkinton, New Hampshire; and son, JB Permenter of Raleigh.
Viewing will be 30 minutes before the service. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
